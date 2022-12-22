Blue Grass Airport prepares for wintry storm

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Flights and airports across the country are full of travelers on their way to those Christmas destinations. AAA expects air travel will see a 14 percent increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. AAA expects 1.5 million Kentuckians will fly during the holiday season.



At Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, many travelers were coming in to visit family.

“We get together every year for our cousins, who live here. And my mom’s side of the family is from here,” says Dominique Carter of Virginia Beach. Carter flew with her fiance, Eric Walker, and teen daughter for the second straight year of traveling for the holiday.

Carter says traveling at some airports has been a nightmare.

“Leaving from Norfolk, TSA was long and leaving out of the concourse. The line had like hundreds and hundreds of people. I thought we were gonna miss our flight because our flight left at 5:30 and we didn’t get through TSA until like 5:25,” says Carter.

The Blue Grass Airport is already seeing impacts ahead of the wintry storm. A handful of flights have been canceled or delayed. But for those still flying, lines have been moving pretty quickly.

Airport crews are on standby in anticipation of the storm.

“We do a great job. Our maintenance team is on call to clear the airfield as well as the terminal area, so we try to keep those impacts low. Any delays or cancellations are ultimately up to the airline,” says Lauren White, the community relations manager at the Airport.

White says it’s important to download your airlines mobile app to help you stay up to date on any changes to your flights.

“Although Lexington may or may not see some rough weather over the next couple of days, its important to keep in mind where your plane is coming from or your final destination because weather in those areas could certainly impact your travel, as well,” says White.

White says you should also arrive to the airport at least ninety minutes before your scheduled. That should give plenty of time to get through check lines.

Travelers say if you plan to fly, make sure to arrive early, travel light, and, as always, pack your patience.