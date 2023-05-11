Blue Grass Airport opens mothers’ nursing suite for passengers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Grass Airport has opened a mothers’ nursing suite as a new amenity in the airport terminal.

The suite will be located in Concourse B gates areas and has two small rooms: one private space with a locked door and a larger room that includes a microwave, deep sink, full-length mirror, diaper changing station, electrical outlets and space for luggage. Both rooms have gliding and rocking chairs.

The rooms are exclusively for nursing mothers, according to a press release.

“The addition of this suite will provide a great experience for nursing mothers flying to/from Lexington,” said Eric Frankl, president & CEO of Blue Grass Airport. “We realize that it can be challenging for mothers when they travel, and we hope this new facility will ease that process and provide them with a comfortable and private location. This is our way of wishing our guests a happy Mother’s Day.”