Blue Grass Airport offering new flight to Fort Myers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Avelo airlines announced Thursday it’s expanding service out of Lexington to another Florida destination — Fort Myers.

It marks the third flight service out of Blue Grass Airport to Florida.

Avelo Airlines says introductory one-way fares start at $59 and can be booked online at aveloair.com.

Avelo’s seasonal service to Fort Myers will operate twice weekly beginning Nov. 18.

“Fort Myers, we’ve seen a lot of growth. Just in the past year, with people wanting to go down there. We’ve also seen that in this region specifically, there’s a lot of people with second homes, friends and family, and then, of course, a lot of people that want to go down there for vacations,” said Communications Manager Courtney Goff.

In July, Avelo announced its arrival at Lexington with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport beginning Oct. 19 and Tampa International Airport beginning Nov. 12.