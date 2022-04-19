Blue Grass Airport drops mask mandate after TSA announcement

Monday, TSA announced it will no longer enforce masks in airports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Signs telling guests to wear a mask at Blue Grass Airport were taken down on Tuesday afternoon following the Transportation Security Administration’s announcement Monday that it will no longer enforce the Center for Disease Control’s mask mandate.

The decision comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the masking requirement, saying the mandate “exceeds the statutory authority of the CDC.”

Until now, the mask requirement had still applied to airports, planes, and other public transportation.

At Blue Grass Airport, it’s the first time in 25 months that masks haven’t been required.

“We’re ready to travel again. We haven’t been anywhere in a long time so, we’re pretty excited to finally travel again. And feel safe, too again,” said traveler Jennifer Madden.

For some travelers like Madden, staying safe during a pandemic extends beyond the mask.

“I’m vaccinated and everything, so I feel like I’ll be safe not wearing a mask,” she said.

While some travelers are excited that masks are optional, others are still taking the extra precaution.

“It keeps people safe. I feel like this is less of an inconvenience to me than someone losing a family member. So I’ll keep wearing it,” said traveler Andy.

He says he’ll continue to wear a mask for his neighbor.

“I actually just had a neighbor who died of COVID about a month and a half ago. She was a nurse. So I’m just making sure I’m being safe. Even if it’s for other people,” said Andy.

With the mandate lift, Blue Grass Airport officials say it will still continue to follow best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Now that masks aren’t required, you will see that change, but we’ll still have hand sanitizer and different cleaning efforts that we’ve maintained throughout the pandemic continuing in the airport,” said Blue Grass Airport Community Relations Manager Lauren White.

The airport is also reminding travelers to check with their airlines before boarding to make sure they don’t need to wear a mask on their flight.

“As far as regarding specific flights we definitely recommend contacting your air service provider to see their current requirements,” said White.

Delta Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines are just a few who have announced that masks will no longer be required on flights.