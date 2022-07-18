Blood shortage continues, KBC hosting several blood drives this week
Kentucky Blood Center reports a shortage in negative blood types
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) says a blood shortage continues in Lexington and across the country. Right now, the KBC says there’s a critical need for all negative blood types.
To help boost supply, the KBC is hosting several blood drives across Central Kentucky this week.
You can view several drives below or click HERE to view a center nearest you.