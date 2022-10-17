Blood donations needed to combat uptick in hospital use, Kentucky Blood Center warns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center is again asking for blood donations as it’s seeing demand outpace donations.

In a press release to ABC 36, KBC says it supplies blood to the state’s 70-plus hospitals and in recent months, hospitals are transfusing 18 percent more blood.

KBC warned the uptick has put a severe strain on its supply and all blood types are urgently needed.

“General blood usage at the hospitals we serve continues to climb,” said Mandy Brajuha, vice president for external relations at KBC. “This means that more Kentucky patients need the lifesaving gift of blood. However, donor turnout has simply lagged behind. Continuing with this trend puts hospitals in a difficult position and puts the lives of Kentucky patients at risk.”

For many blood types, KBC has been operating with less than a day’s supply.

If you’d like to donate, you can schedule an appointment at any of KBC’s eight donor centers (listed below) or mobile drives at kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Cir.

Lexington, KY 40513

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Dr.

Lexington, KY 40509

Tri-County Donor Center

1454 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy.

Corbin, KY 40701

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Rd.

Louisville, KY 40243

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Dr.

Louisville, KY 40229

Frankfort Donor Center

363 Versailles Rd.

Frankfort, KY 40601

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail

Pikeville, KY 41501

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A)

Somerset, KY 42503