Blink 182 reunites for world tour, new music

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Blink-182 is reuniting for a world tour and a new album.

The band announced Tuesday Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker have reunited with original member Tom DeLonge.

Hoppus and DeLonge formed the group in 1992, and Barker came on board as drummer in 1998.

DeLonge left the band in 2015 and Matt Skiba stepped in for him.

Skiba was not included in the reunion announcement.

The reunited trio is dropping a new single on Friday, titled Edging.

It’s the first time the three have been in a studio together in a decade.

The tour starts on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.

Tour tickets will go on sale Monday.