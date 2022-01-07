Blanket drive underway to help keep the homeless warm in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire has partnered with the Sherrin Rosette Candle Company to collect and provide blankets to the county’s homeless this winter.

The first round of blankets from the ‘Share the Warmth Blanket Drive’ were delivered on Christmas Day.

Organizers say more donations are needed.

“We hope to see our community come together to offer their support so we can continue to make a difference in the lives of the community we serve,” said Sherrin Johnson, owner of the Sherrin Rosette Candle Company.

The goal of the blanket drive is to raise awareness, provide winter essentials and help provide food, shelter and more to the homeless population this winter, according to organizers.

To donate, visit www.blanketdonation.org – a gofundme.com platform or contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 502-875-8740.