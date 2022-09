Blake Shelton coming to KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Country music star Blake Shelton is bringing his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour to Louisville next year!

Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton at the KFC Yum! Center on March 9, 2023.

Tickets for Louisville’s show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.