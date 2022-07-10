Blackberry season continues at Eckert’s Orchard

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Blackberries are now in season and the delicious fruits were front and center this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles.

The orchard held its’ blackberry festival this weekend which wrapped up at 6 p.m. Dozens of people came out to pick from four different kinds of blackberry vines, which were planted in 2018.

If you didn’t make it this weekend, the orchard is running a sale on blackberries next week.

General manager Megan Fields says the orchard got some much needed rain, which helped sweeten the berries. She says the festival took months of planning- and that she was excited to see so many people come out.

“For me, it’s just getting to see the joy in family’s faces,” said fields. They could come and do something totally different, not sit in a movie theater. They can actually interact with each other, they can play on the playground together, and they’re going home with a quality product to eat as well.”

Eckert’s will now begin preparing for its Peach-palooza on July 23rd and 24th.