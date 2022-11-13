Birthday 5K for 2 Ky men raises money for charity

Bernie Cornett and Leo McMillen both turned 85 and 86 respectively this past week

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Sunday, runners and walkers braved the cold weather for a special birthday celebration at Cold Stream Park.

It honored two remarkable Kentucky men who are known for running in hundreds of 5k races around the state together.

Bernie Cornett and Leo McMillen both turned 85 and 86 respectively this past week. To celebrate, the Lexington community came out to join in the inaugural Bernie and Leo’s Birthday Bash 5K.

The duo has competed in at least forty 5K’s per year for the past several years. The celebration included birthday cake and huge birthday cards.

They explain what keeps them going while participating in hundreds of 5K’s together.

“Good friends like this. You can’t beat them. If you need them, they’re there for you. The other thing is we travel the state, we get to see all kinds of different people all across the state of Kentucky. It’s just fun,” said Bernie.

“I love him, i really love him. He’s my brother. You can’t beat the friendships that we’ve made,” says Leo.

Money raised from the race will benefit Special Olympics Kentucky and the Hindman Settlement School in eastern Kentucky.