‘Bippity Boppity Boutique’ returns after 2-year COVID hiatus

The Nest gives girls free prom dresses and accessories for the big night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A rite of passage for many teenage girls is finding the perfect prom dress to feel like a princess. The Nest in Lexington has been hosting the “Bippity Boppity Boutique” for 10 years and after a two-year COVID hiatus has come back in full swing.

The Bippity Boppity Boutique is an opportunity for girls across the commonwealth to get not only a prom dress, but accessories and shoes, all for free. The Nest community director Sheri Estill says prom can be costly which can stop some people from going, so the Nest wants to be the fairy godmother to help every girl find her fairytale dress.

“We tried on several dresses but this one was one that I really liked so I tried it on and it just stand out to me,” says Allison Henderson from Powell County. “I don’t know, it made me feel better about myself.”

“The empowerment, how we give the girls the power to be able to choose what they want and then make them feel special on a day like prom,” says Estill.

Estill says a lot of women have old prom dresses and evening gowns sitting collecting dust, so the prom dresses are collected throughout the year with hundreds of community donations.