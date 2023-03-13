Bill would give parents a way to challenge ‘obscene materials’ in public schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill that passed through committee Monday would give parents a way to challenge material in public schools they believe may be “obscene or inappropriate” for children.

Senate Bill 5 would direct local boards of education to establish a complaint resolution policy for schools to use to address complaints from parents about material, a program or event a parent believes may be “harmful” by July 1.

A complaint must be submitted to the school’s principal who would have seven business days to investigate the complaint and then 10 business days to inform the parents of their decision to keep the materials or remove/restrict them.

If a parent disagrees with the principal’s decision, they may appeal to the local board of education. The board then has 30 days to address the appeal.

Supporters say the bill gives parents a voice.

Opponents say they’re concerned about the impact legislation might have on parent-teacher relationships.

The bill now heads to the House.