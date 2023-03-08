Bill would give 6% pay raise to Ky. state workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill that would give a 6 percent pay raise to Kentucky state workers cleared committee Tuesday.

House Bill 444 would give a 6 percent raise to employees of all three branches of government on July 1. The bill would also give a $2,000 raise for all employees and elected officials within the judicial branch.

During the 2022 Regular Session, the General Assembly approved an 8 percent raise for state employees.

The bill now heads to the House.

