Bill would add tougher penalties for people under 21 who drink and drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new bill proposed in the House would enforce tougher penalties for people under 21 who drink and drive.

House Bill 400, championed by Rep. Chad Aull (D-Lexington), would change the current penalty for those under 21 caught drinking and driving by requiring their driver’s license be suspended for one year, with no driving privileges for at least 90 days. Afterward, a court could grant restricted driving privileges using an ignition-interlock device.

Currently, for those under 21, a 0.02 blood-alcohol content level is the minimum to be charged with driving under the influence and those found guilty are fined between $100-$500 or sentenced to 20 hours of community service. The law also doesn’t increase penalties for those under 21 if they’re convicted multiple times of drinking and driving.

Aull said the push for legislation is after his wife and daughter were injured in a car crash caused by a 19-year-old who was driving under the influence in 2011.

“The young man in the other car posted on social media a few weeks later that he was already back driving,” Aull told ABC 36. “I believe we need to stop that quick turn-around, and House Bill 400 would do just that while increasing penalties for those with multiple offenses.”

HB 400 will be considered by the General Assembly.