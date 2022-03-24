Bill to remove ‘barriers to breakfast’ passes in KY General Assembly

An estimated 272,938 children in Kentucky currently miss school breakfast because of long bus routes and other circumstances beyond their control

Frankfort, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) –A bill to remove the “barriers to breakfast” in Kentucky schools passed the General Assembly today and is headed to the Governor’s desk for signature. SB151 gives Kentucky school districts the option to allow students to eat during the first 15 minutes of instructional time.

“Making sure students across the state can be successful in the classroom includes making sure they aren’t hungry. I was proud to work with my colleagues in the House and Senate to put students first and remove the ‘barrier to breakfast,” said KY State Senator Jason Howell.

Representative Steve Riley sponsored the companion legislation in the House. “We go to Frankfort not for ourselves, but for our communities and for the future of Kentucky. This bill is a much-needed step in the right direction for our state, and especially for Kentucky kids.” Riley added.

An estimated 272,938 children in Kentucky currently miss school breakfast because of long bus routes and other circumstances beyond their control.

“At Feeding Kentucky, we advocate for food security for all Kentuckians, especially children. This law brings Kentucky one step closer to ensuring children receive the nutrition they need,” said Kate McDonald, Feeding Kentucky’s program director for KY Kids Eat and No Kid Hungry.

“Feeding Kentucky is incredibly grateful for the commitment of Senator Jason Howell and Representative Steve Riley who sponsored the bill in their respective chambers. We also appreciate Commissioner Ryan Quarles and countless advocates throughout the state for sharing their support of Senate Bill 151,” added McDonald.