Bill to make Sports Betting legal in Kentucky will be brought up in January

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Each year, Historic Horse Racing brings in a lot of cash on the track and at Red Mile. As many already know, its legal to bet on horses in Kentucky through Pari-Mutual wagering. However, one betting angle remains untapped, even though the U.S. Supreme court has allowed sports. State Senator Damon Thayer says a lot of Kentucky dollars have been lost because people are making their way across the state border to bet on sports..

“What that is doing is sending the tax paid on Indiana sports betting to Indianapolis instead of those Kentucky dollars coming to Frankfort for us to spend on things like education pensions corrections and medicaid,” explains Senator Thayer.

To stop this, Thayer says there’s got to be an act of a legislature to legalize betting on various sporting events played between human athletes in Kentucky. At this time, State Representative Adam Koenig is sponsoring a bill to change that.

“He has told me that he plans to offer it again during the 2022 session that begins on January 4th,” says Senator Thayer.

The Senator admits it could be an uphill battle with the traditional rural versus urban divide. It could also mean that the debate continues into another year while both sides try to build support.

“I think its just a matter of time whether we get it done this year or it waits until 2023 but the longer we wait the more Kentucky tax dollars will be going over the border,” adds Thayer.

Sponsors and general managers who help raise these horses say that they are in agreement that sports betting is around the corner. When it comes to the money being brought in, they are saying the wealth can be split up, just as long as it is indeed shared.

“I think there are sufficient gambling dollars to go around even if other sports do have legalized betting but certainly the thoroughbred industry has worked on the gambling side of things for a very long time and so its very important that they’re able to maintain a stake in the gambling dollars,” says Ned Toffey, the General Manager for Spendthrift Farms.