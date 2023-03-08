Bill to legalize sports betting passes in committee, heads to House for vote

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill that would legalize sports betting in Kentucky passed in a committee Wednesday morning.

House Bill 551 would allow Kentuckians to legally place wagers on sports in the state.

The bill now heads to the House for a vote.

Since 2018, lawmakers have been introducing bills to legalize sports betting. Last year, a sports betting bill passed through the House but was stalled in the Senate.

GOP Rep. Michael Meredith says even with it not currently being legal, around $1 billion is still being wagered from Kentucky each year either in one of our surrounding states or through an illegal, unregulated market.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.

