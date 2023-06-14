Bill to block companies from transferring Americans’ personal data to countries such as China

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Five senators are re-introducing a bill to block companies like TikTok from sending Americans’ personal data to “unfriendly” countries.

It would subject such exports to licensing requirements — similar to those for military and advanced technologies.

Under it, the commerce department would maintain a list of nations deemed untrustworthy.

Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden and Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis are leading the effort.

The bill doesn’t name TikTok– but the video platform is under scrutiny for its ties to China.

Previous attempts to address data transfers have seen backlash from civil liberties groups concerned about first amendment rights.

Others worry such regulations could harm industries lawmakers don’t intend to target.