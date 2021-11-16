Bill Redwine elected Zone 5 Lt. Governor for Optimist International KY/WV District

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The KY/WV District of Optimist International has elected Bill Redwine, of Morehead, Zone 5 Lieutenant Governor for 2021-22 and began his term on Oct. 1. Redwine has been a dedicated member of the Morehead Optimist Club for 30 years and currently serves as Club President.

As Lt. Governor, Redwine will serve on the District Executive Committee, conduct Zone meetings and a Zone Oratorical Contest, visit Clubs and handle installation of officers, promote adding members and building new clubs, and complete reports. These reports are spread throughout the year and are vital for the health of Clubs within the Zone. Clubs in Zone 5 include Morehead, Cannonsburg, Ashland and Catlettsburg/Boyd County.

“I am looking forward to serving as one of the District leaders of such a dedicated group of individuals in the coming year,” Redwine said. “I am proud of the work we do for children locally, and I hope to see the district strive in its efforts in the year ahead.”

For more information about Optimist International, call 314-371-6000 or visit www.optimist.org (click here).