Bill prohibiting fake airbags passes Kentucky House

The bill would create criminal penalties for those who intentionally sell, distribute, install or a faulty airbag

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Legislation that would ensure vehicles are equipped with a properly functioning airbag passed the Kentucky House on Monday.

The measure, HB 490, is sponsored by Republican Representative Ken Upchurch, who is the House Transportation Chair.

HB 490 restrains the use and sale of counterfeit airbags in the commonwealth.

Upchurch’s bill creates criminal penalties for those who intentionally sell, distribute, install or a faulty airbag—ranging from a $5,000 fine to a 12-month imprisonment.

“Over the past several years, our industry has seen a dramatic rise in the number of cheap and ineffective knockoff replacement airbags installed in vehicles. Unfortunately, there is no federal law sufficient to address this issue,” said Upchurch, who represents McCreary, Wayne, and part of Pulaski counties.

“Kentuckians deserve to know they are protected when on the road when it matters most, and this bill is a small but necessary way to create new safety measures. This legislation will halt those bad actors from knowingly importing and selling these flawed airbags into the vehicles of unknowing consumers.”

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

For more information about HB 490, visit the Legislative Research Commission’s website.