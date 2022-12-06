Bill named for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s wife heads to president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A bill named in honor of Kentucky U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s late wife that will fund research into a little-understood heart disease is heading President Joe Biden’s desk.

The Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act passed the House unanimously on Monday after being approved by the U.S. Senate last week.

The legislation will provide $28 million to expand research on valvular heart disease and its treatment.

Carol Leavell Barr passed away in 2020 from sudden cardiac death brought on by mitral valve prolapse, an underlying heart condition that causes death in .2% of cases.

Heart valve disease kills approximately 25,000 people each year.