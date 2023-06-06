Bill introduced to expand Mammoth Cave National Park boundaries

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) — Bills in both the U.S. House and Senate aim to expand the Mammoth Cave National Park boundaries.

The bills, called Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act and introduced by Rep. Brett Guthrie and Sen. Mitch McConnell, would expand the park to “protect wildlife, preserve cultural heritage, and bring more tourism to this national park in Kentucky’s Second District.”

If passed, the legislation would authorize 980 acres of land expansion to include the Green River watershed and allow the park service to acquire habitat land owned by The Nature Conservancy (which is currently in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service). The bill says it expects to increase tourism’s impact on the community.

“As the world’s longest known cave system full of biodiversity and history, Mammoth Cave National Park is not only a treasure to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, but also a treasure to the entire world. After discussions with Mammoth Cave National Park leadership and the local community, I introduced a bill to allow the park to acquire specific land to put cultural heritage artifacts and habitats under the care and expertise of the Mammoth Cave National Park Service. I’m proud to partner with Leader McConnell on this effort to expand Mammoth Cave National Park for National Park Service employees and volunteers to conserve and people to enjoy for generations to come,” said Guthrie in a press release.

“Kentucky is lucky to be home to an abundance of natural treasures, among them, Mammoth Cave National Park. This extensive cave network has been inspiring Kentuckians and drawing visitors from all corners of the globe for generations. Beyond its role in driving tourism to our Commonwealth, the park also plays a crucial role in the region’s economic growth, supporting good jobs for the people of Kentucky. I’m proud to partner with Congressman Guthrie on this important initiative once again which will expand the critical habitats that the National Park Service protects and preserves in the park,” said McConnell in a press release.

To follow this bill, head here: Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act of 2023