Bill broadening Military Family Assistance Trust Fund passes Kentucky House

The relief fund allows a soldier to get home in time for a funeral or other unexpected event

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky House on Monday passed HB 636, which would broaden the scope of the Military Family Assistance Trust Fund, also known as MFAST.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Walker Thomas, of Hopkinsville. It received bipartisan support in the House.

“MFAST is an emergency relief fund that allows for a soldier to get back home in time for a funeral or other unexpected events. We want to help more soldiers get back home to their families in times in need, and that is exactly what HB 636 does,” said Rep. Thomas

Currently, those serving in the National Guard do not have access to this emergency relief fund if they are currently serving stateside. Rep. Thomas said the bill simply would expand it so it would allow for stateside service to qualify for MFAST.

“It is extremely important that we broaden this fund to those serving stateside, these men and women give so much to us, and this is one thing we can do to ensure they can get back to their families,” added Rep. Thomas.

The bill moves to the Senate for consideration.