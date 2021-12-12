Bikes gifted to central Kentucky kids

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass gave out free bikes for the sixth year.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass gave away 120 bikes, helmets and bike locks to children in central Kentucky. Through partnerships with Audi of Lexington and the Blugerass Cycling Club, volunteers say seeing the kids riding their new bikes with huge smiles made their day.

Big Brothers Big Sisters says this is the sixth annual bike giveaway with Audi of Lexington. Volunteers from the Bluegrass Cycling Club came and assembled bikes and helped teach kids how to safely ride and fit their new bike to them.

“Most of our greatest memories when we were children revolved around being on a bike, you know,” says Chris Peck, President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass. “It’s just an easy way to give a gift to a kid that you know they’ll use, it’s good for their physical health as well as their emotional and mental health.”