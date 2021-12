Bike thefts continue to plague Irvine

Police ask owners to take pictures, keep serial numbers.

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The continued rash of bicycle thefts has the Irvine Police Department in Estill County urging residents to take some proactive steps.

Officers are asking bicycle owners to take photographs and write down the serial numbers, make and model of their property. The department says it will help identify any bike that is found by officers, Police Chief John Sturniolo said.