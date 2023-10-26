‘Big Z’ withheld from games against outside competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In a statement released by UK Athletics, it was stated that Zvonimir Ivišić is not yet cleared to compete against outside competition.

“As a department, we want to clarify, Zvonimir Ivišić has been cleared to practice and play in all intrasquad games. That said, he can not compete against outside competition, including exhibition games, until he is approved by the NCAA. There was miscommunication in this regard and, as we always do, we plan to adhere to NCAA rules. Until he is fully cleared, Zvonimir will be withheld from games against outside competition.”