Big Perry Road in Rowan County to experience daytime closures

Monday through Friday, 7-7 each day

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Drivers in Rowan County should be prepared for temporary daytime closures of Big Perry Road, also known as KY 799, next week as crews repair the embankment.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29, crews will build a concrete retaining wall along the Big Perry Road embankment close to 1.8 miles north of US 60.

Barricades will be placed at Gene White Lane at milepoint 0.3 and at milepoint 2.2 near a forest service road. KY 799 will be closed to all thru traffic.

Traffic coming from US 60 can access destinations up to around the 1200 block. All other traffic should come in from the Triplett side. Drivers can take US 60, KY 32, KY 377 or other routes as a detour.