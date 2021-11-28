Big East foe Xavier takes down EKU women basketball

Johnson's 17 points leads seven scorers

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball team fell at home to Big East foe Xavier, 73-60, on Saturday afternoon.

Jayla Johnson led the way for the Colonels posting a team-best 17 points and seven rebounds. Six other Colonels scored.

An Emma Hacker three-pointer followed by a Johnson layup gave EKU a 13-11 lead over Xavier with 4:46 remaining in the first quarter.

The Musketeers closed the first quarter on an 11-3 run.Nia Clark knocked home a jumper at the buzzer to give Xavier a 22-16 advantage after a quarter.

Trailing 30-23 in the second quarter, the Colonels used a 9-0 run capped off by an Ariel Kirkwood layup with 1:35 remaining in the first half to give EKU the 32-30 lead. The two teams went into the half tied at 32.

EKU tied the game at 34-34 after a Johnson layup with 9:36 remaining in the third quarter but could never take the lead.

Kalissa Lacy cut the Musketeer lead to two, 44-42, with 3:17 remaining in the quarter, but Xavier took the 48-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ally Collett hit a three-pointer with 4:07 left in regulation to cut the Musketeer lead to four, 60-56, but the Colonels could not get any closer.

Xavier closed the game on an 11-4 run to pull away from the Colonels late in the game.

The Musketeers out-rebounds the Colonels, 39-31 on the contest.

The Colonels shot 32 percent from the field.

EKU held Xavier without a three-pointer for the game.

The Colonels take a week off before traveling to Illinois to take on the Illini next Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.