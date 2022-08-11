Big climate bill; Spending green bucks to boost green energy

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress is poised to pass a transformative climate change fighting bill.

Friday’s vote would be the first major climate package in the U.S. and would include close to $375 billion in spending.

Most of the bill is aimed at infusions of cash, subsidies and tax breaks to make green energy eventually so cheap it’s nearly irresistible. It would slice U.S. carbon emissions by about 40%.

This compromise bill comes 34 years after Congress was warned that climate change was a serious threat. Since then there have been 308 weather disasters that each cost $1 billion.