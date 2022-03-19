Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Bluegrass brings back largest fundraiser of the year

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Bluegrass was at Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park Saturday for its’ biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Bowl for Kid’s Sake” helps the non-profit raise funds and support for services, volunteer training, and special programs that help children across central Kentucky.

The event didn’t happen in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s goal is $120,000. Organizers say every dollar will go a long way in helping BBBS achieve their goals of providing mentors to kids who need them most.

“We pair up a loving, caring adult volunteers with kids in our community that just really need someone to come along side of them, to spend time, to let them know that they are worth our investment,” said president Chris Peck.

The non-profit is planning more bowling events this Wednesday, Tursday, and Friday. To learn more, click here.