“Big Blue Madness” tips off the 2023-24 season

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): Friday night is a big night for solid blue fans. “Big Blue Madness” marking the official start of the 2023-24 season. Solid blue fans are hoping this year’s wildcats can get another National Championship to add another banner inside Rupp Arena.

Braden Little came all the way from Omaha Nebraska with his Dad. “It would be nice to get a national title so, I can talk back to my Nebraska friends,” Braden Little said.

and the annual event draws from folks all over the state. Sally Jo Whirles made the trip from, “all the way from Cynthiana Kentucky, yes,” she said.

Braden’s dad Erica went to UK, “it’s a special time to be able to bring my boy back. I wasn’t thinking about this. when I was here before but these are special memories be able to share it,” says Eric Little.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams compete in contests, practice drills, videos and more.

The annual scrimmage for men and women’s basketball, gives fans a chance to checkout the players skills ahead of a competitive season.

Some fans even dye their hair blue, and get UK etched on the back of their head. John Burgin has been going to this event for many years, he says in, “1996 was the first time he did this. We won the championship. 97′ I didn’t do it and we came in second. 98′ we did it again and we won the championship. So, I pretty much do it every year.”

While others are just here for the cool tricks. This is Dezmond Wilson’s first time going to “Big Blue Madness” he’s only 5, “what’s your favorite part about basketball? When they do a dunk,” Wilson said. who knows this might be the year for the cats.