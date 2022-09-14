Big Blue Madness Campout returning in October

The campout is returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic







LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky has officially released the dates for this year’s Big Blue Madness Campout. The campout for Big Blue Madness tickets is returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

According to UK Athletics, the campout will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, outside of Memorial Coliseum. UK says tickets will be distributed during the campout at 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 2. According to UK, Big Blue Madness, which kicks off the season for the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams is Friday, October 14 at Rupp Arena.