Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington

The idea started when owner Zac Wright saw a need for lunch spots downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses.

There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner Zac Wright noticed a need for lunch spots downtown.

The best part? The deli is decorated wall-to-wall with UK memorabilia.

“We saw a need for a place where people were just…sold out for UK. A place people could come…see some old memorabilia. And also have a common group of people that they’re with. So we’re happy to fill that void,” said Wright.

Most of the Cats-themed decor is from Owner Zac Wright’s personal collection. He prides himself in having memorabilia from before the Calipari days.

He says he’s always had the idea to open a UK-themed deli in his head, being a huge UK fan himself.

“I’m a huge UK fan. I’ve been all over this world, I’ve watched Cats games in Asia…there’s not much I won’t do to watch my Cats,” said Wright.

It’s not just the decor that’s UK themed: the food is too. The deli’s sandwiches are named after each of UK Basketball’s championship years and players.

And dessert? That’s a blue and white soft-serve ice cream swirl.

You can also enjoy your blue-and-white ice cream cone on original Rupp Arena bleachers, in the arena from 1976 to 2019.

“I sat so many games on these bleachers, it’s a real nostalgia game for me and I wanted people to have the same experience,” said Wright.

Wright says he wants to create a space where regulars feel welcome, making name plates for each one.

“We want to make sure they’re welcome here, we appreciate them. We wanted to give them a little piece of it too,” said Wright.

Big Blue Deli opens at 10am and closes at 4pm Monday-Saturday and is closed Sunday.