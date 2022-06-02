Big Blue Bahamas Tour announced for UK men’s hoops

Kentucky MBB will play four games from August 8-14 in Nassau, Bahamas

Courtesy: kentuckybahamastour.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s men’s basketball team will be taking a trip to the Bahamas in August to prepare for the upcoming season.

According to kentuckybahamastour.com, the Wildcats will play four games August 8-14 at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. Kentucky plays against the Dominican Republic National Team on August 10, a team from Mexico on August 11, the Carleton University Ravens from Ottawa, Ontario on August 13, and the Bahamas National Team on August 14.

For more information on tickets and fan packages click here.