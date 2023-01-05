Biden to honor 12 people with Presidential Citizens Medal on 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — President Joe Biden will mark the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection with a Presidential Citizens Medal Ceremony.

On Friday, Biden is set to award 12 people who showed “courage and selflessness” around the events of the capitol riot.

Honorees include law enforcement officers injured that day as well as poll workers who rejected efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the day after the insurrection, is receiving a medal posthumously.

The Presidential Citizens’ Medal is one of the country’s highest civilian honors.