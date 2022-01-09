Biden Administration increases aid for areas affected by December tornadoes

On Saturday, President Biden amended a previous Kentucky disaster declaration for the Commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Saturday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the Commonwealth by increasing the amount of federal funding for emergency work as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes from December 10 and December 11, 2021.

Under Biden’s amended order, federal assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures has been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period of the Commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days of the declaration.

Previously, the President announced on December 15th that federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures was increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period from the date of declaration.