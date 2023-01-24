Bicyclist dies after being hit by semi in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bicyclist died Tuesday morning after being hit by a semi-truck in Nicholasville.

According to the Jessamine County coroner, the bicyclist died on the Nicholasville bypass between Shun Pike and Edgewood Drive from blunt force trauma around 5:50 a.m.

Nicholasville police had a reconstruction unit on the scene and traffic was at a standstill, but all lanes are now open.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates