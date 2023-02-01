Beyoncé bringing Renaissance tour to Louisville in July

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Queen Bey is announcing plans to visit her BeyHive — with a stop in Louisville at the L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Beyoncé says on Instagram she will soon be heading on tour.

The Renaissance World Tour will feature music from her latest album.

It’s called Renaissance and has been garnering acclaim since it dropped in July.

Beyoncé will come to Kentucky on July 17.

The Grammy winner has been off the road since she toured with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, in 2018.