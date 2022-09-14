Beshears get bivalent COVID-19 boosters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear both received bivalent COVID-19 boosters during an event hosted in the Capitol Rotunda.

“I am here to publicly take this shot of hope and encourage others to get this crucial protection,” Gov. Beshear said. “These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Everyone in my family has received their vaccine and boosters when eligible.”

“Protecting our kids, our families and our fellow Kentuckians from COVID-19 is so important,” said Britainy Beshear. “Today, I was proud to join Andy and roll my sleeve up to get the latest booster to protect myself and those around me. Thank you to the incredible team at the Franklin County Health Department.”

The pair also encouraged Kentuckians to schedule an appointment for the updated COVID-19 booster. To do so, visit vaccines.gov, call 855-598-2246 or text GETVAX to 438829.