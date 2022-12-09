Beshear unveils changes to juvenile detention system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to revamp Kentucky’s juvenile detention system.

He said Thursday the plan is to assign male teens to facilities based on the severity of their offenses.

He says the classification system will be for male juveniles ages 14 and older. It’s aimed at enhancing safety in a system struggling with violent disruptions.

A riot broke out recently at a detention center.

Starting in 2023, the system will place male juveniles charged with serious crimes in a high-security facility.

It will replace a regional system that placed juveniles in detention facilities based on where they live.