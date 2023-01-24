Beshear touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky communities can apply for certification through a program that evaluates the services being offered to residents seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction.

The governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program last year.

Since then, a certification program has been created for communities statewide.

The governor’s office says the certification measures a community’s services in three different categories: prevention, treatment and recovery support.

The governor says the program will allow communities to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services.