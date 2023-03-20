Beshear signs House Bill 75 to support rural hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday signed House Bill 75, which would give more support to rural Kentucky hospitals.

The bill expands the Medicaid Hospital Rate Improvement Program (HRIP) to include outpatient and inpatient care. HRIP allows Kentucky to draw federal funds to pay a supplemental Medicaid payment to hospitals; hospitals then pay an assessment to fund the state match.

This measure is an effort to assist hospitals facing closure in the state with 38% of facilities in jeopardy of shutting down, according to the bill’s sponsor Rep. Brandon Reed (R-Hodgenville).

HB 75 is now law in Kentucky and will take effect immediately due to an emergency clause included in the legislation.

To read the bill in its entirety, head here: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/record/23rs/hb75.html