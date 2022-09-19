Beshear partners with 6 governors for Midwest Hydrogen Coalition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he’s working with governors in six other states to advance a hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce development across the Midwest by creating the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition.

Beshear joined the governors of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. The coalition aims to push a strong hydrogen market for new, good-paying jobs, energy resiliency and to reduce pollution.

“Kentucky’s robust infrastructure, strong chemical and manufacturing base, along with our leadership in the automotive and logistics sectors position us as a natural location for economic development in hydrogen,” said Beshear in a press release. “We are looking forward to working with our Midwest and local industry partners to build a hydrogen economy in Kentucky.”