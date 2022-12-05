Beshear officially files candidacy papers to run for 2nd term as governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear has officially filed to run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.

Beshear signed the documents Monday at the Secretary of State’s Office. He was joined by his family and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

So far, the only candidate who has announced a bid against Beshear for the Democratic primary is Geoff Young.

The Republican field for the May primary is much more crowded, with at least a dozen candidates looking to face Beshear in next year’s gubernatorial race.