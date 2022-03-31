Beshear names members of Kentucky State University board

The appointments were prompted by legislation passed during the current legislative session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed eight members to the Kentucky State University (KSU) Board of Regents.

Members include a former Kentucky governor, a former state auditor and other leaders with vast financial oversight and audit skills, as well as government and education experience.

In July 2021, Gov. Beshear called for an independent review of KSU’s finances. Last week, the Governor signed Senate Bill 265, which prompted Thursday’s appointments and supports KSU’s future success.

“I am grateful that this group of highly qualified individuals, with diverse backgrounds and expertise, has stepped up to serve KSU students, staff and alumni through their work on this board and with the Council on Postsecondary Education,” Gov. Beshear said. “They are helping ensure the university’s long-term success, and when KSU succeeds, Kentucky succeeds. As the state’s only public HBCU, this university holds a unique place in our past, present and future, helping make higher education more accessible and inclusive.”