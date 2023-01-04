Beshear named state’s co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will serve as the state’s co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission after being elected by governors in the 13-state region.

For 2023, Beshear will work with federal co-chair Gayle Manchin to help economic and community growth in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and all of West Virginia.

“I am honored to have been chosen by my fellow Appalachian governors to co-chair the Appalachian Regional Commission. ARC investments are building better lives for current and future generations here in Kentucky and across the ARC region,” Beshear said in a press release. “Access to quality health care, a good paying job and clean water should not be determined by your zip code. I want to thank my fellow ARC governors for entrusting me with this role, and I look forward to continuing our important work together.”

In 2022, Kentucky received $51,127,188 in ARC funding. That funding went toward projects like the construction of a water treatment plant, a new steel facility and improvements at Breaks Interstate Park.