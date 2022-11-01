Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky.

Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee found that more than 98 percent of Kentuckians support medical cannabis reforms in the state.

Right now, Kentucky is one of 11 states that have yet to legalize medical cannabis.