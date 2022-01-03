Beshear lists $1.3 million raised for re-election bid

Strongest First Quarter Ever for Incumbent Kentucky Governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear posted a record $1.3 million from 4,437 contributions Monday on the first fundraising report since announcing his re-election campaign three months ago.

Gov. Beshear’s total was the strongest initial figure ever for an incumbent Kentucky governor.

“I am grateful for this support from across Kentucky and across party lines,” said Beshear. “I have worked across the aisle to build a better Kentucky for every family in our commonwealth, and the support we’re seeing from folks everywhere shows that investing in health care and education, creating good-paying jobs in every community and leading with our shared Kentucky values—honesty, decency and transparency—matters to our people.”

“Gov. Beshear is leading during the greatest economic growth in our history, creating a better commonwealth for generations of Kentuckians,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “The Governor has treated every Kentucky family like his own, putting politics aside and leading with strength and courage during a difficult two years.”

Last year, Beshear also worked with other leaders to raise more than $3.2 million into the Kentucky Democratic Party.

During his first two years in office, Beshear has set economic development records announcing more than 26,000 jobs, has removed barriers to health care coverage and relaunched kynect to expand quality care to more Kentuckians, appointed a state school board that supports public education, invested in schools, high speed internet and clean drinking water and provided strong, steady leadership during two of the most difficult years in Kentucky history with the pandemic and deadly natural disasters.