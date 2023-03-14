Beshear joins 4-H Capitol Experience in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear met with youth from across the Commonwealth Tuesday who are taking part in the annual 4-H Capitol Experience in Frankfort.

About 100 students ranging from kindergarten to college age gathered at the State Capitol to tour the building.

The governor says he was impressed by the selflessness of the students involved in 4-H.

“I think it’s special that they are already trying to improve their community but remember this generation has been through this pandemic and they had to sacrifice maybe more so than anyone else and they did it willingly. They wanted to help their fellow human being. I think this generation we are seeing right now is going to be one of the most special we have ever seen,” said Beshear.

Last year, 138,000 kids joined 4-H and the program donated $780,000 to different projects around the state.